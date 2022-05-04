These days social media have become a very unwanted place to be in because of all the trolling. People have been slamming and calling out, body-shaming celebs without thinking it may hurt their feelings, etc. Body-shaming has become a common happenstance on social media. Let’s have a dekko at the celebs who have been brutally body-shamed for their body types.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 3 and Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma was brutally trolled for her weight gain. The actress even walked out of an interview when the reporter asked a question about the same.Source: Bollywood
Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was brutally trolled for her body type online. Some called her back ‘matka’ and even had the audacity to tell her to reduce her fat. Mrunal, however, has the perfect response to them all. ‘Some pay for it, some have it naturally. All we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too,’ she said.Source: Bollywood
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was called out for her weight gain after delivering two kids. She was even age shamed. However, Kareena loves to flaunt her body type with confidence.Source: Bollywood
A Thursday and Sanak actress Neha Dhupia is also trolled online a lot for her weight gain after her pregnancy.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been called out for the same. What trolls don’t get is that women do gain weight when pregnant. When Aishwarya didn’t shed the weight ‘soon enough’ after delivering Aaradhya, she was called out for the same.Source: Bollywood
If some celebs are fat-shamed, some are thin shamed too. Pathaan and Fighter actress Deepika Padukone is one of them.Source: Bollywood
Rustom actress Ileana D’Cruz is not new to body-shaming. Ileana gets trolled online for her bikini snaps too. She often spread messages on body positivity.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha is also trolled for her body type. She has been called aunty and whatnot. Sonakshi however, doesn’t pay any heed to them.Source: Bollywood
Like Sonakshi, Sonam too has been trolled for her weight loss journey and body type. Sonam has been open about facing trolling about the same as well.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan is one of the most amazing actresses we have in the industry. She has been fat-shamed a lot too. However, Vidya instead prefers to promote body positivity.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan’s co-star Zarine Khan who was seen with Umar Riaz in a music video is not new to body shaming and online trolling. She has even been trolled for her stretch marks.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!