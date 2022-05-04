Mrunal Thakur

Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was brutally trolled for her body type online. Some called her back ‘matka’ and even had the audacity to tell her to reduce her fat. Mrunal, however, has the perfect response to them all. ‘Some pay for it, some have it naturally. All we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too,’ she said.

Source: Bollywood