Mahismati in Baahubali to Khansar in Salaar: Imaginary cities in movies that left us in awe
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Khansar was the fictional city where Prabhas’ Salaar is set up and fans are in absolute awe of the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Prashanth Neel movie, it is loosely portrayed that the city lies somewhere between Pakistan and Gujurat but that really isn’t true.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The place looks like an industrial kingdom of its own and adds to the already gripping tale that Saalar is.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali series by S.S. Rajamouli also unfolds in the entirely fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, showcasing grand kingdoms and monumental battles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puli is a fantasy adventure film set predominantly in a mythical kingdom featuring magical creatures, and mythical elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kochadaiiyaan was India's first photorealistic motion capture film was also set in a fictional kingdom, presenting an epic tale of valor and betrayal. .
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jajantaram Mamantaram is loosely based on Gulliver Travels and that particular world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Magadheera is a period drama that incorporates fantasy elements like reincarnation, time travel, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arundhati similarly takes place in a world where reincarnation is possible and ancient curses come alive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Top 6 other Indian movies that are set in the future
Find Out More