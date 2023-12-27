Mahismati in Baahubali to Khansar in Salaar: Imaginary cities in movies that left us in awe

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Khansar was the fictional city where Prabhas’ Salaar is set up and fans are in absolute awe of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the Prashanth Neel movie, it is loosely portrayed that the city lies somewhere between Pakistan and Gujurat but that really isn’t true.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The place looks like an industrial kingdom of its own and adds to the already gripping tale that Saalar is.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali series by S.S. Rajamouli also unfolds in the entirely fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, showcasing grand kingdoms and monumental battles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puli is a fantasy adventure film set predominantly in a mythical kingdom featuring magical creatures, and mythical elements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kochadaiiyaan was India's first photorealistic motion capture film was also set in a fictional kingdom, presenting an epic tale of valor and betrayal. .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jajantaram Mamantaram is loosely based on Gulliver Travels and that particular world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera is a period drama that incorporates fantasy elements like reincarnation, time travel, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arundhati similarly takes place in a world where reincarnation is possible and ancient curses come alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Top 6 other Indian movies that are set in the future

 

 Find Out More