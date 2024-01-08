Makar Sankranti 2024: Clash of South titans Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and others
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Makar Sankranti is one of the biggest occasions not only in South India but also all over the country.
On this occasion we will also see the clash of many movies that will be releasing on that day.
Let’s take a look at some of the movies that will be released on the occasion.
One of the biggest movies that will be released on this occasion will be Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.
The movie will mark the comeback of the star after 2 years, the movie will be released on 12th January.
The very next day, we will see the release of Saindhav featuring Arya, Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Ravi Teja’s Eagle which was also set for a release on 13th January but will not be releasing on the 9th January to avoid too much conflict.
Hanu Man which is an upcoming superhero action movie will also release on 12th January.
Family Star is the new movie of Vijay Deverakonda alongside Mrunal Thakur which was scheduled for a release on January 14 but there are uncertainties regarding it now.
Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga, an action adventure movie starring the megastar is scheduled for a release on 14th January.
