Makar Sankranti playlist: Here are the Top 9 songs to play while flying your kites

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is a must song and has to be in this list.

Manjha from Kai Po Che captures the correct essence of this festival.

Impress your love by flying kites and playing Ambarsariya in the background.

Go back to the old times to impress your love by playing Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara.

Chalein Jaise Hawayein from Main Hoon Na can also be a good choice for you at this festival.

Chali Chali Phir Chali Chali has to be included, after all, what's this festival without ‘hawa’ and ‘patang’.

Dheel De from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is still loved by many.

Ruth Aa Gayi Re from the film Earth is a refreshing song which makes the atmosphere a little calm.

Nagin film has given some good songs. Ari Chhodh De Patang is one of them.

