Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and more; meet all the members of the Arora Family
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 12, 2024
Malaika Arora is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry.
Anil Arora aka Anil Mehta, father of the Arora sisters was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.
Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian who got married to Anil, but they were divorced.
Amrita Arora is the younger daughter who is also an actress.
Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son who was on Nov 9, 2002.
Shakeel Ladak is Amrita Arora's husband who is a businessman in the construction industry.
Amrita Arora's elder son Azaan was born on 5 February 2010.
Rayaan is Amrita Arora's younger son who was born on 20 October 2012.
Malaika and Amrita's parents were staying together even after divorce.
The Arora family happy moments will leave you teary-eyed.
