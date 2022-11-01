Any woman looks great with the slit is high and the bodycon is tight, more so if you're a Bollywood hottie. And some of these Bollywood hotties, know how to precisely accentuate such sexy outfits with sexier high heels.Source: Bollywood
Boy, doesn't that high slit look even higher in those high heels.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is probably the pioneer for slaying it with heels.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is new to the club, but it doesn't seem like it with how she dons those heels.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor and heels is a love story made in heaven.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah is another one who knows how to slay it even better in heels.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday seldom looks better than when in high heels.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna rarely wears high heels, but when she does, she kills it.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon, bodycon, and heels – what a killer amalgamation.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani rounds of the 'high heels slayers' club.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!