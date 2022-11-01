Bollywood actresses with high heels Kiara Advani rounds of the 'high heels slayers' club.

Any woman looks great with the slit is high and the bodycon is tight, more so if you're a Bollywood hottie. And some of these Bollywood hotties, know how to precisely accentuate such sexy outfits with sexier high heels.

Malaika Arora

Boy, doesn't that high slit look even higher in those high heels.

Malaika Arora is probably the pioneer for slaying it with heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is new to the club, but it doesn't seem like it with how she dons those heels.

Janhvi Kapoor and heels is a love story made in heaven.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah is another one who knows how to slay it even better in heels.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday seldom looks better than when in high heels.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna rarely wears high heels, but when she does, she kills it.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, bodycon, and heels – what a killer amalgamation.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani rounds of the 'high heels slayers' club.

