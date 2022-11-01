Bollywood actresses with high heels Kiara Advani rounds of the 'high heels slayers' club.

Any woman looks great with the slit is high and the bodycon is tight, more so if you're a Bollywood hottie. And some of these Bollywood hotties, know how to precisely accentuate such sexy outfits with sexier high heels.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood