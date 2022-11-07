If you think Bollywood beauties look their sexiest in bikinis and monokinis, then think again. Our vote goes to see-through, mesh-styled dresses as it’s the tease of revealing some and withholding some that makes them look even hotter.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora had worn hands down the hottest see-through dress ever in Bollywood.
Ananya Panday flaunted something similar, and it was the hottest she's ever looked.
This mesh dress of Priyanka Chopra perfectly complemented her bronze skin.
Janhvi Kapoor didn't reveal much, but the way the mesh was fashioned turned on the heat.
Ditto for Deepika Padukone who got our imaginations ringing with the way her mesh was styled.
Sara Ali Khan on only flaunted her midriff through the mesh, but boy, was it scintillating.
Likewise, for Kriti Sanon, who set temperatures soaring just by flaunting her legs and midriff.
Disha Patani is another one who got temperature to soar with flaunting little, and teasing much.
Bhumi Pednekar experimented with a see-through, crochet maxi dress, but looked just as hot.
