Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out of a dinner date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor kept it simple but chic as they stepped out of a Latin American eatery in Bandra. The couple kept cool even though was there a crowd outside

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen together in the suburbs

Malaika Arora's cool look

Malaika Arora donned her fave style - chic streetwear, denims with a vest

Arjun Kapoor's man bun

Both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora tied their hair back.

Arjun Kapoor bulked up

It looks like Arjun Kapoor is going to sport a beefy look for Singham 4

Suave Arjun Kapoor

The hunk was seen in a tee shirt from Balmain

Couple kept cool

The two were at Los Cavos in Bandra, a new eatery

Arjun Kapoor in conversation

It looks like Arjun Kapoor has something to say to Malaika Arora

