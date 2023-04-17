Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Top 10 vacay moments

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are holidaying in Berlin and have been posting photos on social media.

Malaika posted new snaps in which she and Arjun can be seen posing inside the lift.

Malaika and Arjun are seen twinning in black. They look stunning.

Malaika is seen wearing a blue sweater with stockings while Arjun's look is all things simple.

Malaika captioned the snaps as liftie series and fans could not stop loving the same.

Both Arjun and Malaika are one of the lit pairs of the Bollywood industry.

Malaika often makes it a point to write lovey dovey captions on the social media posts of her boyfriend Arjun.

Malaika and Arjun started dating back in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official.

Professionally Arjun was lat seen in Kuttey and will be next seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Malaika had also once revealed that she is ready to take her relationship to the next level.

