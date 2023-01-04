Malaika Arora and her shortest shorts saga that makes everyone stop in their tracks

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness, sartorial picks and dance moves. Her shorts collection will surely add a pop of colour to your gym closet. Check it out here.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to keep it simple and sexy in her pair of tiny shorts. What do you think?Source: Bollywood
Malaika looked hot as she was seen teaming up her black coloured crop top with same coloured shorts.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend looks sultry in this solid coloured shorts, which she teamed up with a mask.Source: Bollywood
We like this candid snap taken by the paps where Malaika is showing off her hot booty in grey shorts.Source: Bollywood
No one can beat Malaika in her gym shorts collection and when it comes to being fit.Source: Bollywood
Malaika looked like a goddess in this black shorts and vest. We cannot take our eyes from the same.Source: Bollywood
Malaika was seen waving at the paps in a neon sports bra, black and yellow shorts which she teamed up with a blue jacket.Source: Bollywood
The star was seen dazzling around in a pair of white shorts. She is always the favourite frame of the paps.Source: Bollywood
The star was papped talking on the phone, wearing a pair of hot shorts and a grey-coloured tank top.Source: Bollywood
This snap of the star in hot shorts is surely making us dehydrated, however she stays hydrated always.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!