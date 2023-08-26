Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor split: Top 10 moments where they looked perfect together

While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumored to have parted ways here are some of their lovely photographs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the most talked about couple of B’town.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor breakup

As per the latest rumours, the duo has split.

Breakup reports

However, there is no official confirmation from the two about their separation.

Lift stories

Lift selfie game we should learn from the two.

PDA

Malaika and Arjun never shied away from expressing their emotions for each other publicly.

Social media PDA

Both always treat their fans with mushy pictures on social media.

Warm and cozy

Sharing this picture Malaika said she feels warm and cozy around Arjun Kapoor.

Picture-perfect

Malaika looks picture-perfect with Arjun.

Perfect Together

Although both share a massive age gap they look perfect together.

Adorable

Malaika and Arjun love to frame their memories.

Mushy

This is the cutest selfie.

