Who doesn't know that Malaika Arora ages like a fine wine?Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora picked a black saree from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma.Source: Bollywood
The see-through saree looked stunning.Source: Bollywood
Malaika awes the internet owing to the detailed floral embroidery.Source: Bollywood
Her glorious face enhanced the beauty of her look.Source: Bollywood
Malaika let her saree do the talking.Source: Bollywood
Keeping her accessories minimal, she just opted for square-shaped earrings.Source: Bollywood
Her sleek pulled-back hair perfectly completed the look.Source: Bollywood
Her face gleamed with radiance, even from afar.Source: Bollywood
We want her to keep sparkling with her gracious looks on the Internet.Source: Bollywood
