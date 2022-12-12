Age is just a Number

Who doesn't know that Malaika Arora ages like a fine wine?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Love for Saree

Malaika Arora picked a black saree from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma.

Source: Bollywood

Stunner

The see-through saree looked stunning.

Source: Bollywood

She owns the Internet

Malaika awes the internet owing to the detailed floral embroidery.

Source: Bollywood

Glorious

Her glorious face enhanced the beauty of her look.

Source: Bollywood

Saree-Talks

Malaika let her saree do the talking.

Source: Bollywood

Minimal Malaika

Keeping her accessories minimal, she just opted for square-shaped earrings.

Source: Bollywood

Sleek

Her sleek pulled-back hair perfectly completed the look.

Source: Bollywood

Gleaming Grace

Her face gleamed with radiance, even from afar.

Source: Bollywood

Gracious Goddess

We want her to keep sparkling with her gracious looks on the Internet.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who have Magical Eyes

 Find Out More