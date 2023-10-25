Malaika Arora breaks her silence on break-up rumours with Arjun Kapoor like a bosswoman

Malaika Arora has finally spoken on all the nonsensical rumours about her split with Arjun Kapoor which made headlines all over

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Malaika Arora on split with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has broken her silence on hullabaloo around rumoured split with Arjun Kapoor



No need for explanations

Malaika Arora said there was no need to discuss her personal life



Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stance

She said that they have spoken when it was needed which was enough



Rumours gained momentum

The whole talk of them splitting gained momentum after solo holidays



Kusha Kapila angle

Netizens speculated that Arjun Kapoor has begun dating Kusha Kapila



Arjun Kapoor ended gossip

Arjun Kapoor ended the noise with lovely comments on her video with Casper



Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish

On her birthday, he put up a post saying he'll have her back through all the chaos



Trending couple

There is always immense interest in the love life of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor



Shocking rumours

The couple reacted severely when news came of Malaika Arora freezing her eggs



Going strong

Despite social media negativity, the two are going strong for six years now





