Malaika Arora detoxes in easy and simple ways

Here's how Malaika Arora detoxes which is very interesting and easy to follow. Take a look at the same right here and get going with your detoxification process.
The actress, in her latest Instagram video, spoke about the importance of yoga which helps in detoxification.
Malaika believes that twisting yoga poses added to the routine helps the body in detoxificaion.
It helps in reducing back pain and also removes stiffness from the body.
Malaika, in her Instagram post also mentioned that twisting yoga poses can help one uplift the mood.
If you want to have a sexy posture like Malaika then add twisting yoga asanas to your routine.
Yoga asanas help in removing tension from the chest and also improves the capacity of the lungs.
Malaika loves to do different yoga poses as it helps her in digesting food easily and so this way she can eaty her favourite food items.
Malaika has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga where she practices different forms of yoga.
Apart from yoga, Malaika consumes a glass of water with fenugreek and cumin seeds soaked overnight. It adds nourishment to the water.
It helps in bowel movement and also removes all toxins from the body.
