Malaika Arora detoxes in easy and simple ways

Here's how Malaika Arora detoxes which is very interesting and easy to follow. Take a look at the same right here and get going with your detoxification process.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Yoga pose

The actress, in her latest Instagram video, spoke about the importance of yoga which helps in detoxification.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Focus on detoxing

Malaika believes that twisting yoga poses added to the routine helps the body in detoxificaion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benefits of twisting yoga poses

It helps in reducing back pain and also removes stiffness from the body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mood uplifter

Malaika, in her Instagram post also mentioned that twisting yoga poses can help one uplift the mood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Posture improvement

If you want to have a sexy posture like Malaika then add twisting yoga asanas to your routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Helps in improving lung capacity

Yoga asanas help in removing tension from the chest and also improves the capacity of the lungs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Solves digestion issues

Malaika loves to do different yoga poses as it helps her in digesting food easily and so this way she can eaty her favourite food items.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diva Yoga

Malaika has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga where she practices different forms of yoga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detox drink

Apart from yoga, Malaika consumes a glass of water with fenugreek and cumin seeds soaked overnight. It adds nourishment to the water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benefits of cumin and fenugreek water

It helps in bowel movement and also removes all toxins from the body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna Top 10 desi looks for Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti

 

 Find Out More