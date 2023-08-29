Malaika Arora dishes out modern-day Snow-White vibes in a pretty sundress [View Pics]

Malaika Arora is one gorgeous beauty. Check out her latest look in white here

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Gorgeous

Malaika is mostly seen in gym gear or co-ord sets. But this dress looks exceptionally pretty on Malla.

Heroine

This pose of Malaika, though candid, makes us sing, "Main heroine hoon."

Malaika's handbag

That bucket bag of Malaika, it's so pretty and unique. Handbag hoarders would be looking for it now.

Personal life

Malaika often makes headlines for her relationships.

Dating life

Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. They recently stole two dates back to back.

Unwanted rumours

Recently, it was speculated that Malaika and Arjun have called it quits.

A wild turn

Malaika and Arjun's silence on rumours just added to it, and it took an ugly turn.

What break-up?

Later, Malaika and Arjun teased fans by sharing pics of sunglasses together from a cafe.

BF-GF thing?

That reminds us is that Arjun's sunglasses that Malaika is wearing?

All smiles

She looks like modern-day snow-white, no?

A sundress

Monsoon is not completely gone yet and she wore white! We must give Malla credit for wearing white.

Comfy

Simplicity is the key here. But trolls will find something here as well.

Thanks For Reading!

