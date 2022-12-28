Malaika Arora has the best legs in the business; check Top 10 pics

Malaika Arora is known to wear body-fitting outfits and show off her toned legs. Check out her sexy snaps which will make you do leg workouts immediately.Source: Bollywood
Malaika's secret to her toned figure is Yoga. Her hard work is totally showcased in this frame.Source: Bollywood
Malaika has a fetish for latex dresses and looks cute in this beige-coloured dress.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to give closure then all you need to do is wear this sexy satin dress.Source: Bollywood
The diva has a slender frame like that of a goddess and looks ultra-bold and beautiful in this yellow ruffled sleeves gown.Source: Bollywood
Malaika is ageing like a fine wine as she looks uber hot in this sequinned outfit.Source: Bollywood
Malaika looks killer in this silver metallic dress and eye makeup which is bold.Source: Bollywood
If you want to stand differently on New Year's eve then all you need is a black dress and sexy legs like the star.Source: Bollywood
It goes without saying that the actress looks hot in this embellished dress.Source: Bollywood
The actress strikes a sexy pose in a blue latex dress which will make any man drool.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to boil things up by flaunting her toned legs in a thigh-high red slit dress.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!