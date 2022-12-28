Malaika Arora has the best legs in the business; check Top 10 pics

Malaika Arora is known to wear body-fitting outfits and show off her toned legs. Check out her sexy snaps which will make you do leg workouts immediately.

Bold and beautiful

Malaika's secret to her toned figure is Yoga. Her hard work is totally showcased in this frame.

Fetish look

Malaika has a fetish for latex dresses and looks cute in this beige-coloured dress.

Blast from the past

If you are planning to give closure then all you need to do is wear this sexy satin dress.

Statuesque frame

The diva has a slender frame like that of a goddess and looks ultra-bold and beautiful in this yellow ruffled sleeves gown.

Sexy lady

Malaika is ageing like a fine wine as she looks uber hot in this sequinned outfit.

Hottie

Malaika looks killer in this silver metallic dress and eye makeup which is bold.

Regal look

If you want to stand differently on New Year's eve then all you need is a black dress and sexy legs like the star.

Royal

It goes without saying that the actress looks hot in this embellished dress.

Striking pose

The actress strikes a sexy pose in a blue latex dress which will make any man drool.

Heating things

The actress knows to boil things up by flaunting her toned legs in a thigh-high red slit dress.

