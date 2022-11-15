Fitness goals

Malaika looked sultry in a pink sports bra and knows how to do gym fashion properly.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Tropical vibe

The diva wore a Reebok sports bra which was orange in colour. It gave a stylish feel to her overall look.

Source: Bollywood

We envy Malaika's sportswear look

The actress was seen flaunting her midriff section in a black sports bra that had a halter neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Chiseled figure

The diva looked stunning in this blue coloured sports bra which you can also team up with biker shorts.

Source: Bollywood

Interesting wardrobe choice

Malaika likes to sweat it out in a stylish sports bra at Diva Yoga in Bandra.

Source: Bollywood

Trendy sports bra

Malaika flaunted her toned figure as she wore a racerback sports bra that had a plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Stretch look

Malaika looked playful as she wore a navy blue coloured while she was doing her stretching exercise.

Source: Bollywood

Recreate this look

Malaika topped off her sports bra look with a black pair of sunglasses.

Source: Bollywood

Standout look

Malaika was papped outside her yoga class in a sports bra and gym that had amazing prints. Her ensemble had fun prints.

Source: Bollywood

One shoulder sports bra

Arora was seen in a nude-coloured one-shoulder Reebok sports bra that had a thin strap.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

