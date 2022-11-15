Malaika looked sultry in a pink sports bra and knows how to do gym fashion properly.Source: Bollywood
The diva wore a Reebok sports bra which was orange in colour. It gave a stylish feel to her overall look.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen flaunting her midriff section in a black sports bra that had a halter neckline.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked stunning in this blue coloured sports bra which you can also team up with biker shorts.Source: Bollywood
Malaika likes to sweat it out in a stylish sports bra at Diva Yoga in Bandra.Source: Bollywood
Malaika flaunted her toned figure as she wore a racerback sports bra that had a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
Malaika looked playful as she wore a navy blue coloured while she was doing her stretching exercise.Source: Bollywood
Malaika topped off her sports bra look with a black pair of sunglasses.Source: Bollywood
Malaika was papped outside her yoga class in a sports bra and gym that had amazing prints. Her ensemble had fun prints.Source: Bollywood
Arora was seen in a nude-coloured one-shoulder Reebok sports bra that had a thin strap.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!