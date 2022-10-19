Malaika Arora – bikini babe

Malaika Arora is by far and large one of the hottest women ever to walk this planet, but when she slips into those itsy-bitsy bikinis and monokinis, even Godesses might develop a complex.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora owns her bikinis and monokinis

The key to slaying bikini and monokini looks is confidence, and Malaika Arora has it in abundance.

Source: Bollywood

Makaika Arora – Goddess of the Ocean

It’s like when Malaika Arora is in swimwear, she holds dominion over all the oceans in the world.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora legs

We also get to see Malaika’s luscious legs in all their glory when she’s at the beach or by the pool.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora – beach bum

Malaika Arora takes the tag ‘beach bum’ quite seriously, doesn’t she?

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora and her famous bum

Malaika Arora loves flaunting her bum in swimwear, and boy, we aren’t complaining, are we?

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora – bum love

Here’s another ultra-sexy pic of Malaika Arora flaunting her desirable bum in a bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora hot in orange

It’s not everyone who can make a monokini look as hot as a bikii, but Malaika Arora isn’t everyone.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora hot in bikini sarong

Fewer still can look as hot as Malaika Arora does when a sarong is wrapped around their bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora throwback bikini pic

Let’s leave you with a throwback bikini pic of Malaika Arora; she’s gotten hotter with time.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna is a celestial vision when draped in ethnic glory

 Find Out More