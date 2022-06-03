Here's looking at times when Malaika Arora rocked backless outfits.Source: Bollywood
Malaika raises temperature in a backless dress.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora's love for backless dresses is unmatchable.Source: Bollywood
Malaika pulls off a stunning pose flaunting her back.Source: Bollywood
Only Malaika can make a saree look so sexy.Source: Bollywood
A gown like that of Malaika is a must in your wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is one sensational hottie, we must say.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!