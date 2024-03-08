Malaika Arora looks classy in a blue, high-slit gown
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Malaika Arora wore a royal blue halter draped thigh-high slit dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora sets the temperature soaring with her hotness quotient and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva oozes oomph in this picture and has surely upped her style game.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora's smoking hot picture will make your jaw drop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She can give Gen Z actresses a run for their money with her charming personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora's oh-so-hot pictures will set your heart racing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her pictures are simply irresistible and will leave you asking for more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora turns on the heat with her perfectly toned body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her on-point fashionable pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora's pictures are a treat to all her fans as she gives them reasons to drool over her body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Shaitaan, Top 10 most liked films of Ajay Devgn to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More