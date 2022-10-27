Malaika flaunted her perfectly toned back in this frame. She added an extra oomph to the frame.Source: Bollywood
This picture makes us run to the gym to do dead lifts so that we get a toned back like Malaika has.Source: Bollywood
Coula Malaika be more prettier than this picture? She is seen flaunting her sultry back in a pink gown.Source: Bollywood
This picture was at Karan Johar's party in 2017 where Malaika had worn a stunning backless gown and posed with Shweta Bachchan Nanda.Source: Bollywood
The actress flaunted her bold looks in a saree. The Chaiyya Chaiyya woman looked like a goddess in a pink saree.Source: Bollywood
Malaika at 48 is slaying in a silver gown and how? She is looking ultra glamorous in this picture, isn't it?Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is seen flaunting her hot back in this stunning mirror selfie which is a sight to sore eyes.Source: Bollywood
