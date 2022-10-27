Malaika makes heads turn

Malaika flaunted her perfectly toned back in this frame. She added an extra oomph to the frame.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Fitness goals

This picture makes us run to the gym to do dead lifts so that we get a toned back like Malaika has.

Pretty woman

Coula Malaika be more prettier than this picture? She is seen flaunting her sultry back in a pink gown.

Classy look

This picture was at Karan Johar's party in 2017 where Malaika had worn a stunning backless gown and posed with Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

We love the blouse

The actress flaunted her bold looks in a saree. The Chaiyya Chaiyya woman looked like a goddess in a pink saree.

Shimmering queen

Malaika at 48 is slaying in a silver gown and how? She is looking ultra glamorous in this picture, isn't it?

What a beauty

Malaika Arora is seen flaunting her hot back in this stunning mirror selfie which is a sight to sore eyes.

