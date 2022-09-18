Who wore it better: Malaika Arora or Giorgia Andriani?

It’s a tough choice to make between Malaika and Giorgia as both stun in these dresses. So we leave it up to you to vote

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

White beauties

Malaika and Giorgia both look stunning in white

Source: Bollywood

Bomb

Here's how to ace a high slit gown

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing

Only if looks could kill

Source: Bollywood

Ladies in pink

Feel the temp going up, ya all

Source: Bollywood

Hot bod

Malaika, Giorgia flaunt their curves

Source: Bollywood

Hotties

Why do we have to choose one?

Source: Bollywood

Sequin babies

Blues and Pinks never looked this gorgeous

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Times Harnaaz Sandhu flaunted her flawless skin in close up shots

 Find Out More