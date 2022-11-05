Bollywood actresses lipstick shades

Bollywood actresses flaunt some of the hottest outfits, which do perfect justice to their hot frames. However, some of them know how to aptly enhance even these hot looks with the ideal lipstick shades.

Russel D'Silva

Malaika Arora lipstick

Talk about your lips bringing out the full effect of your dress, right?

Priyanka Chopra lipstick

This gives new meaning to ruby red lips, and that, too, against a bright red dress.

Kareena Kapoor lipstick

Another fine example of ruby-red lips against a red dress albeit in a lighter tone.

Ananya Panday lipstick

Another display of what red lips against a red dress can pull off.

Deepika Padukone lipstick

A darker shade of red on the lips can really enhance your outfit and skin tone.

Janhvi Kapoor lipstick

The right contrast of lip shade with your dress really does the job, doesn’t it?

Katrina Kaif lipstick

As does the right hue of nude lipstick against a dress that matches it.

Sara Ali Khan lipstick

When your lips match you nails, skin and dress, onlookers better stay mum and remain in awe.

Bhumi Pednekar lipstick

Finally, here’s an instance of how a brown hue on the lips against a matching dress also does the job.

