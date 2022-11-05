Bollywood actresses flaunt some of the hottest outfits, which do perfect justice to their hot frames. However, some of them know how to aptly enhance even these hot looks with the ideal lipstick shades.Source: Bollywood
Talk about your lips bringing out the full effect of your dress, right?Source: Bollywood
This gives new meaning to ruby red lips, and that, too, against a bright red dress.Source: Bollywood
Another fine example of ruby-red lips against a red dress albeit in a lighter tone.Source: Bollywood
Another display of what red lips against a red dress can pull off.Source: Bollywood
A darker shade of red on the lips can really enhance your outfit and skin tone.Source: Bollywood
The right contrast of lip shade with your dress really does the job, doesn’t it?Source: Bollywood
As does the right hue of nude lipstick against a dress that matches it.Source: Bollywood
When your lips match you nails, skin and dress, onlookers better stay mum and remain in awe.Source: Bollywood
Finally, here’s an instance of how a brown hue on the lips against a matching dress also does the job.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!