Malaika Arora rocks spandex shorts with green leather jacket on a dinner date; netizens say, 'Too hot at this age'

Malaika Arora raises the oomph quotient as she steps out for a dinner date in leather shorts and jacket. Netizens shower praise on the diva

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023