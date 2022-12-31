Malaika Arora sets yoga goals; check out her hottest snaps

If you want to have a fit body and a healthy mind like that of Malaika Arora, then these are the yoga asana's which you need to do. Take a look at it here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Flexibility

You would love to see how flexible Malaika is and would surely like to try this asana.

Let the biceps scream

All the muscles of Malaika's scream of motivation, hardwork and dedication.

Passionate

The actress is dedicated towards fitness and this is surely not hidden from anyone.

Not a cakewalk

The fitness enthusiast never leaves a stone unturned to inspire her sea of followers.

Devotion

The actress in her posts motivates her fans and tells them to dedicate 15 minutes of their time to yoga.

Reclined pigeon asana

No one can do this reclined pigeon pose in a better way than Malaika. She always encourages her fans to do varied yoga poses.

Perfection

Malaika is known for not only posing snaps related to her yoga but also teaches her followers the art of doing the same.

Make everyday stretch

The actress had written in her caption, 'stretches, bends, yoga, repeat!' What do you think?

Happiest lady

Yoga makes Malaika happy, reportedly. She feels motivated, energised and helps her in calming down.

Yoga baby

A lot of people like to dance and gym, but this sultry lady swears by yoga for her fit body.

