Malaika Arora stuns in lime yellow sports bra, shorts and white shirt: Check Top 10 droolworthy pics

Malaika Arora was sported wearing a sexy sports bra, shorts and an oversized shirt. Here, check out her latest and hottest snaps in the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Sartorial game

Malaika's sartorial choices are not just limited to the red carpet or jaw-dropping events that she attends. She always knows to wow her fans and how?

Casually chic

The actress was spotted in the city today in her casual beat sportswear look. Her gym wardrobe always becomes the talk of the town.

Trendy pick

Today she was seen wearing a sexy lemon-coloured sports bra which she teamed up same coloured shorts and put over a white shirt.

Hottest

Malaika's sports bra collections are totally trendy. She is often seen chilling in a sports bra teamed up with an oversized t-shirt.

Does yoga

Malaika is often seen wearing this kind of sports outfit either when she is exiting from her yoga class or is spotted outside her gym by the paps.

De-glam

Malaika did not put on any makeup today post being papped and let her neon attire do all the talking and take the limelight.

Workout OOTD

For your midweek workout all you need is a sports bra that has a matching shorts and style it up with basic aesthetics.

Don't forget your hat

Malaika's summer fashion wardrobe was complete as she donned a hat and beat the sun like a boss. This is what we call goals.

Hottest

Malaika ensured that she had a good pair of flip-flops which was casual, comfy and totally set the vibe and mood.

Overall look

The diva tied her hair in a ponytail and looked natural to the zenith. Opt for a messy top bun too for a variation.

