Malaika Arora, Surveen Chawla, Chitrangda Singh raise the oomph quotient at City Innovators event

Malaika Arora, Surveen Chawla, Chitrangda Singh raise temperatures with their sexy outfits at an event in the city

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked radiant in a white gown

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla showed off her cleavage in this risque gown

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora showed off her toned back

Surveen Chawla

Matched her eye makeup with her gorgeous gown

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone wore a coffee coloured gown to the event

Vaani Kapoor

Kept it very simple in a mustard top and matching pants

Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove was in a black gown with diamonds

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle came in a floral gown

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher who was seen in Ghoomar was in a red lace gown

Smriti Mandhana, Aparshakti

We can see Smriti Mandhana and Aparshakti Khurrana pose together

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi stuck to her fave look of a dress and jacket

Chitrangda Singh

Though the saree looked a bit dated, she worked every bit of it

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Jubilee actress' romance with hues of magenta continues

Prajakta Koli

The digital content creator opted for a simple pant suit

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan wore this stunning black dress with a cape

