Celebs are trolled for various reasons, but THESE celebs have been trolled for their ‘awkward walks’.

Tamannaah Bhatia  

Recently, the F3 actress was trolled for her walk in a blue latex dress. The heels were a size bigger, noticed fans.

Kajol

Kajol was seen rushing towards her car at the airport and people trolled her for the same.

Malaika Arora

Malaika’s walk has been named as ‘duck walk’ by netizens. She is often spotted at the gym.

Nora Fatehi

Nora got flak for wearing a gown in which she couldn’t walk. Her assistants had to help her.

Shanaya Kapoor

The upcoming Bollywood debutant made her ramp debut but got trolled for her ramp walk.

Aaradhya Bachchan

That’s not it, even Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter, Aaradhya who is just a kid, has been trolled for her walk.

