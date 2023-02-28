Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 Bollywood actresses sizzle in shimmery sarees

Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood hotties who look drop-dead gorgeous in shimmery sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023
The hotties sets the social media on fire with her hotness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a dark blue shimmery saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The international global star oozes oomph with her style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo manages to turn heads in style with her fashion sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon is the muse of all the photographers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is a bombshell for sure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt pictures will make you fall in love with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty flaunts her toned figure in this saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Sutaria's irresistible pictures will make your jaw-drop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora's oh-so-hot pictures will make your jaw-drop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!