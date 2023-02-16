Malaika Arora to Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood actresses who got trolled for 'forgetting' to wear pants

From Malaika Arora to Rakul Preet Singh and more, here's looking at the Bollywood actresses who got trolled for wearing no pants look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023
It has been in vogue for many years. Photoshoots dedicated to no pants look have gone viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet is quite a fashionista. However, her look has been trolled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan beauty also indulged in a pantless photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Events to movie premieres and more, Nushratt has sizzled in different styles which fans may not agree with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo also did a no-pants look photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What do you think about Kat in no-pants look?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Newly married Kiara has also been trolled for her no-pants look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Sharma is one helluva hottie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya is not indifferent to trolls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora has also faced backlash for her no-pants look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!