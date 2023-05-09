Top 10 meat-loving celebs who turned vegetarian or vegan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Malaika Arora turned vegan a few years back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan turned vegetarian refusing meats and other non-vegetarian foods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan became a vegetarian in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt turned vegan in 2020.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia became a vegetarian by choice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor opted to be a vegetarian after reading the book Brian Hines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar chose to become vegetarian during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh loves meat but he went for vegan and plant-based food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha too decided to become vegan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha also turned vegan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 crime thriller movies on OTT based on real crime

 

 Find Out More