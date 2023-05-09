Top 10 meat-loving celebs who turned vegetarian or vegan
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Malaika Arora turned vegan a few years back.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan turned vegetarian refusing meats and other non-vegetarian foods.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan became a vegetarian in 2015.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt turned vegan in 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia became a vegetarian by choice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor opted to be a vegetarian after reading the book Brian Hines.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar chose to become vegetarian during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh loves meat but he went for vegan and plant-based food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha too decided to become vegan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha also turned vegan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 crime thriller movies on OTT based on real crime
Find Out More