Malaika Arora trolled for her bold, transparent dress

Malaika Arora has been brutually trolled as she wore a bold outfit at an event. Here, take a look at her attire and the comments.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Malaika Arora takes internet by storm

She was seen attending the launch of her next new song Tera Ki Khayal by Guru Randhawa.

Netizens left in a tizzy

The actress grabs headlines for her daring and bold attires. She wore a cut through sequinned top and a skirt at the event.

Transparent

Netizens found that Malaika's dress was very transparent. She has been trolled for wearing a revealing outfit.

Fashion trend gone wrong

Netizens trolled Malaika's trend of wearing undergarments for coming to an event.

Horribly trolled

One troller wrote that Malaika wears a 'chaddhi' (undergarment) and comes everywhere.

Tera Hi Khayal

Malaika and Guru are back with a new hit number and there are fans who cannot stop praising the jodi.

About Tera Hi Khayal

Malaika has been seen wearing some sexy outfits as she dances on the peppy song with Guru.

About Malaika

She has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor since quite sometime and was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan.

Dance numbers

Malaika is known for her hit dance tracks like Munni Badnaam Hui, Chhaiya Chhaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve to name a few.

OTT debut

Malaika did her OTT debut with Moving In With Malaika. She has addressed the issue of dating Arjun who is younger than her.

