Malaika Arora trolled for her bold, transparent dress

Malaika Arora has been brutually trolled as she wore a bold outfit at an event. Here, take a look at her attire and the comments.
She was seen attending the launch of her next new song Tera Ki Khayal by Guru Randhawa.
The actress grabs headlines for her daring and bold attires. She wore a cut through sequinned top and a skirt at the event.
Netizens found that Malaika's dress was very transparent. She has been trolled for wearing a revealing outfit.
Netizens trolled Malaika's trend of wearing undergarments for coming to an event.
One troller wrote that Malaika wears a 'chaddhi' (undergarment) and comes everywhere.
Malaika and Guru are back with a new hit number and there are fans who cannot stop praising the jodi.
Malaika has been seen wearing some sexy outfits as she dances on the peppy song with Guru.
She has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor since quite sometime and was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan.
Malaika is known for her hit dance tracks like Munni Badnaam Hui, Chhaiya Chhaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve to name a few.
Malaika did her OTT debut with Moving In With Malaika. She has addressed the issue of dating Arjun who is younger than her.
