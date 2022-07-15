Malaika Arora is one of the hottest Bollywood sirens we have in the industry. She has enthralled us all with her stunning dance numbers. But she can enchant anyone in sarees too!Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora has always taken risks when it comes to making fashion statements. A white sheer saree with embellishments looks like one but it's turned out super hot!Source: Bollywood
A plain silk saree with a border is enough to make anyone fall in love. Malaika opted for this simple look yet she added her oomph with a thin strapped blouse.Source: Bollywood
It's impossible to not love floral sarees. And when you spot Malaika Arora in one, uff, be ready to love your heart. Experiment with blouses and patterns.Source: Bollywood
A sequin designer saree is not uncommon. What's uncommon is the styling, the pattern and the way you carry it. Malaika can make a saree look seductive...Source: Bollywood
When talking about designer wear, it doesn't always have to do with the fabric or colours or patterns. It's gotta do a lot with styling. Here's Malaika in a sequined saree, yet again, but with a different style.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora might have started the trend of these sequin sarees long ago. She brought them back recently. Manish Malhotra has an assorted collection of dual-toned sequin saree.Source: Bollywood
You never see Malaika Arora in such looks. But she is also a desi at heart. Malaika may be known for her western outfits. However, her desi adaa is way too pretty for words.Source: Bollywood
There are different kinds of prints and designer wear sarees available. Style them up with plain blouses, throw in some silver oxidized jewellery and voila, you have a look curated...Source: Bollywood
When talking about Malaika Arora, you've gotta showcase her sexiest saree. Here's one of the designer wear ones.Source: Bollywood
