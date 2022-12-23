Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Haasan and more celebs who swear by Black Water; why is it so special?

There are many stars like Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Haasan who drink black water. Here's what you need to know about the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen carrying black alkaline water at the airport. It helps you be hydrated as it is high in ph. It is more expensive than a normal bottle of water.
The actress was seen carrying black water outside her gym. She had confessed to the paps that she drinks the same.
It is known as a sports or energy drink, the alkaline water reportedly helps to maintain the ph levels of the body and prevents acidity.
She was seen drinking black water and in her caption mentioned that the alkaline water was not black.
The filmmaker was caught drinking healthy black alkaline water which has more than 70 natural minerals.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife looked chic and was seen carrying a bottle of black water in her hands.
The rapper was papped at the airport drinking black water which helps in the absorption of micronutrients in the body.
Reportedly black water has anti-ageing properties and is one of the reasons why celebs consume it.
While a regular normal bottle is around Rs 20, the cost of black water reportedly is Rs 3000-4000 per litre.
It helps reportedly in boosting metabolism, immunity and is the new normal of drinking water for many stars.
