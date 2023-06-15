Malaika Arora wears an unbuttoned white shirt over a sports bra and green leggings; shows off toned midriff
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Malaika Arora is always seen in her sexy casuals.
She was seen wearing a white sports bra with workout leggings.
Malaika's monsoon workout fashion is so on point.
Malaika was tapped in the city wearing a white sports bra with a white shirt over the top.
Her bra had a plunging neckline and showcased her toned torso in it.
Malaika completed her look with a black cap that had a star design on the head.
Malaika opted to tie her hair in a ponytail.
Malaika is always the stylish diva in the town.
Malaika's fashion is so on point.
The star knows the art of being stylish.
Malaika always has a stylish trick up her sleeves.
Indeed! Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend is hot.
