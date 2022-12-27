Malaika Arora's DIY treatment for hairfall needs your attention

Malaika is always seen flaunting her lustrous tresses on every social gathering. Her pretty hair can make every lady envy. Here's the DIY ritual she follows to get bountiful hair.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Smooth tresses

The actress likes to indulge in home care rituals to treat her damaged hair and to deal with hair fall.

Source: Bollywood

What is Malaika's secret behind good hair?

The actress in an Instagram post revealed that she uses onion juice which is a DIY ingredient from the kitchen.

Source: Bollywood

Benefits of onion juice

Onion juice helps in reducing hair fall as it has extra sulfur. It also gives thick tresses and also promotes hair growth.

Source: Bollywood

Method to use onion juice

Malaika revealed that you just need to grate one onion and extract the fresh juice.

Source: Bollywood

Application of onion juice

Malaika also revealed that one should use a cotton ball and apply the juice on the scalp.

Source: Bollywood

Next step

After applying onion juice to your scalp keep it for some time. Do not wash off immediately.

Source: Bollywood

Use paraben-free shampoo

To remove onion juice from your scalp, Malaika emphasised on the fact to rinse off with a mild paraben-free shampoo.

Source: Bollywood

Results

Malaika revealed that one shall see the results of hair growth and reduction in hair fall within a week.

Source: Bollywood

Apply onion juice multiple times

If you want faster results then Malaika suggests to apply onion juice multiple times on the scalp.

Source: Bollywood

Follow Malaika on Instagram

The diva keeps sharing all her hair and beauty secrets on her Instagram handle. Follow her there for more such details.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt followed this workout routine after pregnancy for weight loss

 

 Find Out More