Malaika Arora's DIY treatment for hairfall needs your attention

Malaika is always seen flaunting her lustrous tresses on every social gathering. Her pretty hair can make every lady envy. Here's the DIY ritual she follows to get bountiful hair.
The actress likes to indulge in home care rituals to treat her damaged hair and to deal with hair fall.
The actress in an Instagram post revealed that she uses onion juice which is a DIY ingredient from the kitchen.
Onion juice helps in reducing hair fall as it has extra sulfur. It also gives thick tresses and also promotes hair growth.
Malaika revealed that you just need to grate one onion and extract the fresh juice.
Malaika also revealed that one should use a cotton ball and apply the juice on the scalp.
After applying onion juice to your scalp keep it for some time. Do not wash off immediately.
To remove onion juice from your scalp, Malaika emphasised on the fact to rinse off with a mild paraben-free shampoo.
Malaika revealed that one shall see the results of hair growth and reduction in hair fall within a week.
If you want faster results then Malaika suggests to apply onion juice multiple times on the scalp.
The diva keeps sharing all her hair and beauty secrets on her Instagram handle. Follow her there for more such details.
