Yoga is the key

The actress is a strong advocate of Yoga and believes that it is good for physical and mental health.

Ayurveda

The diva likes to drink ayurvedic drinks which makes her skin glow all the time, like in this frame.

Malaika's diet

The actress who is a vegetarian reportedly eats nuts in the morning. She also consumes lemon juice and home cooked food. She eats her last meal by 7 pm.

Intermittent fasting

Malaika likes to eat everything and also likes to do intermittent fasting. She likes to consume her food by sunset.

Pilates

The actress like to do Pilates everyday which helps her in strengthening her muscles.

Workout everyday

Malaika never feels lazy about working out. Here, she is doing the Butterfly Yoga pose like a boss. She also believes in stretching.

Workout is the key

If you want a body like the actress you have to eat healthy and believe in doing workouts.

