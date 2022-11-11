The actress is a strong advocate of Yoga and believes that it is good for physical and mental health.Source: Bollywood
The diva likes to drink ayurvedic drinks which makes her skin glow all the time, like in this frame.Source: Bollywood
The actress who is a vegetarian reportedly eats nuts in the morning. She also consumes lemon juice and home cooked food. She eats her last meal by 7 pm.Source: Bollywood
Malaika likes to eat everything and also likes to do intermittent fasting. She likes to consume her food by sunset.Source: Bollywood
The actress like to do Pilates everyday which helps her in strengthening her muscles.Source: Bollywood
Malaika never feels lazy about working out. Here, she is doing the Butterfly Yoga pose like a boss. She also believes in stretching.Source: Bollywood
If you want a body like the actress you have to eat healthy and believe in doing workouts.Source: Bollywood
