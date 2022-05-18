Malaika's secrets that keep her ageless

Malaika Arora is a true blue DIVA. She seems to be ageing backwards... what's the secret? Let's find out...

Yoga

Malaika Arora swears by Yoga. The actress credits the fitness method for being ageless...

Vitamin D

Malaika makes sure to soak in some vitamin D every day... Nothing beats the magic of natural sunlight...

Oils

Malaika loves her oils. Be it for her skin or her hair... She has such a luscious mane...

Face sculpting

Malla's perfect jawline is because she practices face sculpting with Gua Sha and Jade roller.

Healthy eating

Malaika is very health conscious. She also swears by using organic products only.

Water intake

Drinking an ample amount of water every day is a must. Malaika also carries her detox drinks with her all the time...

Walks

Malaika doesn't sit idle, she's constantly on the move and is often seen taking her furry buds on walks...

