Malaika Arora is a true blue DIVA. She seems to be ageing backwards... what's the secret? Let's find out...Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora swears by Yoga. The actress credits the fitness method for being ageless...Source: Bollywood
Malaika makes sure to soak in some vitamin D every day... Nothing beats the magic of natural sunlight...Source: Bollywood
Malaika loves her oils. Be it for her skin or her hair... She has such a luscious mane...Source: Bollywood
Malla's perfect jawline is because she practices face sculpting with Gua Sha and Jade roller.Source: Bollywood
Malaika is very health conscious. She also swears by using organic products only.Source: Bollywood
Drinking an ample amount of water every day is a must. Malaika also carries her detox drinks with her all the time...Source: Bollywood
Malaika doesn't sit idle, she's constantly on the move and is often seen taking her furry buds on walks...Source: Bollywood
