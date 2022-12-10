Mist

Malaika likes to begin her skincare with a face mist, before she starts with her skincare routine.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Under eye skin treatment first

Reportedly, the actress first likes to apply a light under eye cream and massage which helps in blood circulation and reduce eye puffiness.

Moisturising

Malaika likes to apply moisturiser to her face, neck and massage the same with a roller.

Face massage

She likes to massage her face which increases skin firmness. Malaika has made it a part of her skincare regime.

Lip balm

Malaika likes to use a lip balm that nourishes her lips and one must use in this cold weather.

Morning drink

Malaika likes to start her morning with lemon water and honey which removes all toxins from her body and gives rise to good skin.

Home made mask

Malaika uses a DIY mask that has honey, cinnamon powder and lime juice which makes her skin supple and gives the glow.

Yoga

The actress is an ardent fan of yoga and likes to do different asanas which helps her skin stay tight and smooth.

Eat correctly

The actress does not eat junk food at all and reportedly cooks her workout meals in olive oil, which makes her skin glow.

Gymming

The diva reportedly makes it a point to go to the gym three times in a week. Workout helps in blood circulation which adds shine to the skin.

