Malaika likes to begin her skincare with a face mist, before she starts with her skincare routine.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress first likes to apply a light under eye cream and massage which helps in blood circulation and reduce eye puffiness.Source: Bollywood
Malaika likes to apply moisturiser to her face, neck and massage the same with a roller.Source: Bollywood
She likes to massage her face which increases skin firmness. Malaika has made it a part of her skincare regime.Source: Bollywood
Malaika likes to use a lip balm that nourishes her lips and one must use in this cold weather.Source: Bollywood
Malaika likes to start her morning with lemon water and honey which removes all toxins from her body and gives rise to good skin.Source: Bollywood
Malaika uses a DIY mask that has honey, cinnamon powder and lime juice which makes her skin supple and gives the glow.Source: Bollywood
The actress is an ardent fan of yoga and likes to do different asanas which helps her skin stay tight and smooth.Source: Bollywood
The actress does not eat junk food at all and reportedly cooks her workout meals in olive oil, which makes her skin glow.Source: Bollywood
The diva reportedly makes it a point to go to the gym three times in a week. Workout helps in blood circulation which adds shine to the skin.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!