Hot Statement

Malaika always manages to make a statement with her hot fashion choices.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Stunning Malla

The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a sports bra and black shorts.

Source: Bollywood

Flawlessly Fantastic

She looks flawless in a black tank top and printed shorts.

Source: Bollywood

Age is just a Number

The 48-year-old star proves you can look fabulous at any age.

Source: Bollywood

Bewitching Black

Malaika Arora rocked an all-black outfit with sass.

Source: Bollywood

Simply Stirring

This super-hot selfie of Malla left the temperature soaring.

Source: Bollywood

Richly Radiant

Malaika looks workout-ready in this photo.

Source: Bollywood

Effortlessly Gorgeous

Work-out fashion is about staying effortless and comfy.

Source: Bollywood

Gym Buddies

Malaika gets papped with her gym buddy.

Source: Bollywood

Unbearably Hot

Malaika looks blazing HAWT in a neon sports bra.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who have Magical Eyes

 Find Out More