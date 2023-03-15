Malaika Arora's Top 10 secrets to stay younger forever that you can use too

Here's the secret behind Malaika Arora looking young at hot as she nears 50 soon. Take a look at the same right here which is unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
The actress ensures that she washes her face every night before she goes to sleep.
She likes to keep her skin hydrated so that it is healthy.
The diva loves to moisturise her skin so that it is supple.
She uses the same as she has oily skin.
In the morning, the actress consumes lemon and honey water.
Malaika's morning drink ensures that toxins are removed from her body.
Malaika's metabolic rate increases with lemon water and honey which helps her in being fit.
Malaika feels that you need to feel happy from the inside so that your skin feels fine.
Malaika believes in, "Less stressing and more stretching".
Malaika does not like to put on makeup when she is at home.
