Malaika Arora's Top 10 secrets to stay younger forever that you can use too

Here's the secret behind Malaika Arora looking young at hot as she nears 50 soon. Take a look at the same right here which is unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Face wash

The actress ensures that she washes her face every night before she goes to sleep.

Hydration

She likes to keep her skin hydrated so that it is healthy.

Moisturise

The diva loves to moisturise her skin so that it is supple.

Oil-free moisturiser

She uses the same as she has oily skin.

Morning drink

In the morning, the actress consumes lemon and honey water.

Flushing toxins

Malaika's morning drink ensures that toxins are removed from her body.

Metabolism

Malaika's metabolic rate increases with lemon water and honey which helps her in being fit.

Be happy

Malaika feels that you need to feel happy from the inside so that your skin feels fine.

Less stress

Malaika believes in, "Less stressing and more stretching".

Makeup free

Malaika does not like to put on makeup when she is at home.

