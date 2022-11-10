Malaika Arora goes all neon for her workout session.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor goes desi in neon.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon looks like a glam queen.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday is sassy and how!Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone gets her airport look right in neon pants and long coat.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi turns up the head in her neon bodycon dress.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani's neon yellow jumpsuit is oh-so-pretty.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's neon swimsuit is WOW.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt channels her inner diva.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan quirks it up in neon shorts, blaze and a little dash of pink.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!