Mallika Sherawat Top 10 controversies: KJo's jibe, spat at Emraan Hashmi and more

Take a look at times when Mallika Sherawat sparked controversies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Emraan Hashmi who has worked with Mallika Sherawat in Murder called her the worst kisser. The actor too gave a befitting response saying the snake she kissed in the film Hisss was better than Murder's co-star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Koffee with Karan show Mallika said she would have done Kareena Kapoor’s item number Ye Mera Dil better. To this, the host grilled her and laughed right at her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika was backlashed for wearing a white blouse and thigh-slit skirt at the Cannes Film Festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez was bothered by being compared to Mallika Sherawat after replacing her in Murder 2. The actress said she is not trying to be a sex bomb or the next sexy actress on the block.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika compared her Murder character to Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan saying she did the same 15 years ago but people were too narrow-minded back then.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview in 2013, Sherawat opening up on her move to Los Angeles said India was a regressive nation for women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Mallika said that she was mentally tortured by a section of the industry and media who only talked about her body and glamour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat called the media misogynistic for blaming his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a media interaction, the Welcome actress said India has become a land of gang rapists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika took a dig at the media when rumours surfaced that she would portray Radhe Ma in her biopic. She said, "I guess my name makes news that's why people take advantage!!"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
