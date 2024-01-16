Malti Marie birthday: 16 pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter are perfect family goals 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Here's MM taking a walk with her mum, Priyanka. 

Priyanka loves carrying MM on her hips. 

Priyanka Chopra loves to make Malti Marie's day as adventurous as possible. 

Meet the two beach bums, Priyanka and Malti Marie.

The three of them are the cutest but Malti Marie is extra cute. 

Malti Marie chilling on the beach with Priyanka and Nick. 

Malti Marie takes Priyanka and Nick cruising.

Malti Marie napping on Priyanka's shoulders. Best place to be! 

Throwback to when Priyanka had her first major trip away from Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra is a hands-on mom. 

Nick Jonas is a hands-on father to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Here's Priyanka letting Malti have another adventure. 

Malti Marie with her cool parents going on walks. Happy birthday, MM.    

