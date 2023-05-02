Top 10 out of the box celeb baby names with meaning

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's daughter's name is Malti which comes from the Sanskrit origin meaning flower or moonlight.

Sonam Kapoor's son's name is Vaaru which means air in Sanskrit. It is also the name of Lord Of Winds.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name is Raha which means freedom, happiness.

Devi means goddess or divine lady and is the name of Bipasha Basu's daughter.

Taimur in Arabic means Iron.

Shahid and Mira Rajput's name amalgamation is what Misha means, the name of their daughter.

Viaan means full of life and energy.

Alisah is the name of Sushmita Sen's daughter. It means one who is protected by God.

Sushmita's elder daughter's name is Renee which means one who is reborn.

Nysa means goal or ambition.

