Top 10 out of the box celeb baby names with meaning
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's daughter's name is Malti which comes from the Sanskrit origin meaning flower or moonlight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor's son's name is Vaaru which means air in Sanskrit. It is also the name of Lord Of Winds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name is Raha which means freedom, happiness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devi means goddess or divine lady and is the name of Bipasha Basu's daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur in Arabic means Iron.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid and Mira Rajput's name amalgamation is what Misha means, the name of their daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viaan means full of life and energy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alisah is the name of Sushmita Sen's daughter. It means one who is protected by God.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita's elder daughter's name is Renee which means one who is reborn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa means goal or ambition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated South Indian movies on OTT
Find Out More