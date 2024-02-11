Mammootty and other Top 10 South Indian actors with the most movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
M. G. Ramachandran was the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a highly influential actor being part of more than 170 movies.
Prem Nazir holds the Guinness World Record as he has worked in around 720 movies.
Mohan Babu is well known for his diverse filmography, spanning villainous roles and lead portrayals. He has acted in more than 500 movies.
Mammootty's has Yatra 2 and Bramayugam releasing soon. The star shows no signs of slowing down even after working in more than 450 movies.
Mohanlal is another popular actor known for his diverse roles and commercial success acting in around 400 movies.
Telugu actor Krishna introduced technological advancements and is known for his action roles in more than 350 movies.
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or NTR, who was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was revered for his historical and mythological roles and being part of over 300 movies.
Sivaji Ganesan, a method actor known for his vast filmography and cultural impact also has around 300 movies under his name.
Iconic superstar , Rajinikanth for his larger-than-life persona and commercial dominance has acted in more than 250 movies and still going.
Multifaceted talent admired for his acting, directing, and writing prowess, Kamal Haasan has been a part of around 200 movies as well.
