Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and Top 10 more South Indian actors who are ageing in reverse
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
It is tough to believe that Mahesh Babu is 48. He reminds us of a college goer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At 68, Kamal Haasan is energetic, fit, and flexible than any young actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyaan Vikram is 57 but is as good looking an attractive as son Dhruv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can you believe he's 50? Sudeep looks the youngest of all the Kannada actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Handsome and flexible at 72, Mammootty is the epitome of the word 'young'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal is 63-year-old actor performs action scenes and stunts with ease and is good looking too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay, renowned for films like Beast and Varisu, also secures a substantial remuneration of Rs 150 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna, at 63, looks like an older brother to his sons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At 51, Pawan Kalyan looks very young and performs stunts himself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranganath Madhavan is 53 and still lives up to the title 'lover boy' which his fans have given him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: On day 1 of New Year 2024, Top 10 No. 1 movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More