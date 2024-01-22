Mammootty, Rajkummar Rao and other biggies who played Gay characters on screen
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Mammootty plays a gay man who is in a heterosexual marriage in the movie Kaathal. The film received a great response and reviews.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But Mammootty is not the only one who has played a gay man on-screen. Here's the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was about two gay men in love. It is about societal pressure and challenges suffered by LGBTQ+ group.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar of Panchayat played the gay man opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Do had Rajkummar Rao as a gay character. The story revolves around a gay man and a lesbian woman who get married in order to keep up with the societal pressure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Aligarh, Manoj Bajpayee played a gay character. He played a gay professor on whom a sting operation was carried out to determine his sexual orientation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Kapoor & Sons, Fawad Khan's character was that of a gay. It was a family drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as a gay character in Mumbai Police was highly appreciated by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie I Am, Rahul Bose essayed the role of a gay character. The story was about a gay man's terrible encounter with another gay man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bombay Talkies, Randeep Hooda and Saqib Saleem play gay characters. They were a part of Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal on Netflix, top 10 controversial films to watch on OTT
Find Out More