Mammootty to Mahesh Babu: Top 10 South Indian actors who don't look their age

Take a look at the South Indian actors who look years younger.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Mahesh Babu

It is tough to believe that this man is 48. He reminds us of a college goer.

Chiyaan Vikram

He's 57 but is as good looking an attractive as son Dhruv.

Mohanlal

This 63-year-old actor performs action scenes and stunts with ease and is good looking too.

Thalapathy Vijay

Though he's 49, Thalapathy Vijay doesn't look so at all and dances with ease.

Pawan Kalyan

At 51, Pawan Kalyan looks very young and performs stunts himself.

Ranganath Madhavan

He's 53 and still lives up to the title 'lover boy' which his fans have given him.

Kamal Haasan

At 68, Kamal Haasan is energetic, fit, and flexible than any young actor.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna, at 63, looks like an older brother to his sons.

Kichha Sudeep

Can you believe he's 50? Sudeep looks the youngest of all the Kannada actors.

Mammootty

Handsome and flexible at 72, Mammootty is the epitome of the word 'young'.

